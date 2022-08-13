V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 292.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in V.F. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after buying an additional 1,596,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,868,000 after purchasing an additional 415,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,744,000 after purchasing an additional 193,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,862,000 after buying an additional 556,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,008,630 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V.F. Trading Down 0.1 %

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

Shares of VFC opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $80.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.