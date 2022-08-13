Vabble Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Vabble has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Vabble has a market cap of $1.61 million and $204,610.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,494.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00128351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 940,560,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

