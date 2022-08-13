Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Valvoline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Valvoline stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $55,059,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $24,781,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 373.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 885,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after buying an additional 698,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,356,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,738,000 after buying an additional 622,194 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after buying an additional 534,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

