Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Holdings Raised by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.61% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $67,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,295. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $74.55 and a 52-week high of $102.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average is $87.08.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

