Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.8% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,878,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,198,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49.

