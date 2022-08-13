Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

