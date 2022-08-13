Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after acquiring an additional 637,636 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,549,000 after buying an additional 519,815 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $23,020,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,399,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BIV stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $90.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.30.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

