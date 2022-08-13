Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Up 13.5% This Week

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $917,161.40 and $1,534.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00006617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001547 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Vanilla Network Coin Profile
Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla Network
Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.