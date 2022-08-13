Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Reaches $1.79 on Top Exchanges

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.22 million and approximately $513,515.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00007339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,439.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00128352 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00065114 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 25,213,141 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

