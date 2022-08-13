Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,700 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venator Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $316,000.

Venator Materials Stock Performance

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

