Viacoin (VIA) Market Cap Hits $1.68 Million

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $1,456.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 62% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00260053 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000711 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000992 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

