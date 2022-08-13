Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22 to $0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $317 million to $331 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.58 million.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,942,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 80.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 279,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 34,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

