Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) and Its Peers Financial Analysis

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vicarious Surgical to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62% Vicarious Surgical Competitors -189.08% -61.77% -16.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vicarious Surgical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vicarious Surgical Competitors 197 982 2139 72 2.62

Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 134.72%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 30.17%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A -$35.21 million 22.90 Vicarious Surgical Competitors $1.32 billion $153.08 million 17.95

Vicarious Surgical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical rivals beat Vicarious Surgical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.