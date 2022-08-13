Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,251,900 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 732,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.5 days.

Vicinity Centres Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNRAF remained flat at $1.43 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Vicinity Centres has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $1.45.

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

