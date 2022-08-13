Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,251,900 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 732,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.5 days.
Vicinity Centres Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNRAF remained flat at $1.43 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Vicinity Centres has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $1.45.
About Vicinity Centres
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicinity Centres (CNRAF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.