Victory Capital’s (VCTR) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VCTR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of VCTR opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

