VIDT Datalink Trading Down 5.5% This Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $16.89 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,427.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004117 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00037448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00128685 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063609 BTC.

VIDT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

