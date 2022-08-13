Vontier (NYSE:VNT) PT Raised to $29.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. Vontier has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vontier by 256.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vontier by 331.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

