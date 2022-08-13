Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Vontier Stock Performance

Vontier stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,731. Vontier has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vontier to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 97.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 732,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 362,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 74.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 221,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 14.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,074,000 after acquiring an additional 191,192 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

