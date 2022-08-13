Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 129 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,253. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.60.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

