Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.56. 1,382,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,062. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

