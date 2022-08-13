Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,874,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.66. The stock has a market cap of $362.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

