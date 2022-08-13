Wade G W & Inc. Buys 469 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

PYPL stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.10. 12,320,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,328,624. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The company has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

