Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AOR stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $50.83. 287,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,228. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $57.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.