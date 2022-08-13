Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,955,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 468,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,028,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,333,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,247,000 after buying an additional 66,024 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.39. The company had a trading volume of 75,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,374. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.72 and its 200-day moving average is $116.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

