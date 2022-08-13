Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 296 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.95. 2,186,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,225. The firm has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.59.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

