Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 7,844 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $2,498,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $2,746,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.32. 2,653,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

