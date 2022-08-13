Wade G W & Inc. Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $12,705,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 381,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,811. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $195.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

