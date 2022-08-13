Wagerr Hits Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $2,304.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 101.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000572 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,568,980 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com.

Wagerr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

