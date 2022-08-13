WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.
WKME opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of -0.45.
WKME has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
