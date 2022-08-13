WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

WalkMe Stock Up 12.1 %

WKME opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of -0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WKME has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

WalkMe Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 46.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272,756 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth about $11,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WalkMe by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

