Wanchain (WAN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $914,176.00

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $47.58 million and approximately $914,176.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00120439 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00024096 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00267808 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035274 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000310 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

