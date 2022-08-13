Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $48.48 million and $1.09 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00118612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00266013 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035069 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000303 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.