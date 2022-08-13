Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Warner Music Group has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.30. 834,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,362,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after acquiring an additional 235,010 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at about $6,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 83,137 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 81,490 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMG. Truist Financial cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

