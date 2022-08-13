Warp Finance Price Tops $33.84 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.84 or 0.00138443 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $158,158.30 and $10.89 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

