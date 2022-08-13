Waves Price Tops $6.14 (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $6.14 or 0.00024968 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves has a market cap of $669.28 million and $150.40 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00017625 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005268 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003184 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000869 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Waves Coin Profile
Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,054,114 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is waves.tech.
Buying and Selling Waves
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.