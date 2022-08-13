Waves Price Tops $6.14 (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $6.14 or 0.00024968 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves has a market cap of $669.28 million and $150.40 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00017625 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005268 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,054,114 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is waves.tech.

Buying and Selling Waves

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

