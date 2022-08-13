WaykiChain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $200,753.00 (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $18.47 million and approximately $200,753.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for $0.0880 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

