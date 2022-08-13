Webflix Token (WFX) Trading Up 43.1% This Week

Webflix Token (WFX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Webflix Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Webflix Token has traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Webflix Token has a total market cap of $332,023.67 and $126.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Webflix Token Profile

WFX is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,469,258,368 coins. Webflix Token’s official website is www.webflix.io. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO.

Buying and Selling Webflix Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

