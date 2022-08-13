Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83.

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy's Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. OTR Global reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $276,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

