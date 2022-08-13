West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Short Interest Update

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the July 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE WFG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.35. 125,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,517. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $88.55.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.17 by ($0.58). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 4.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

