Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,607 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,247,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 145,180 shares during the period.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $51.64.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
