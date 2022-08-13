Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 199.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $281.57 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

