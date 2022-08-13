Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.18

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.18 and traded as high as C$32.37. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$32.21, with a volume of 87,509 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTE. TD Securities increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$82.72 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.549055 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

