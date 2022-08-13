Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
WHLM stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
See Also
