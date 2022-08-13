Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

WHLM stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 118,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

