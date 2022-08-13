Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $247.72

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.72 ($2.99) and traded as high as GBX 282 ($3.41). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 280 ($3.38), with a volume of 15,745 shares traded.

Wilmington Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 247.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 247.72. The company has a market capitalization of £247.64 million and a P/E ratio of 1,762.50.

About Wilmington

(Get Rating)

Wilmington plc provides data information, training, and education services to professional markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Information & Data and Training & Education. The Information & Data division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare The Training & Education division provides compliance training and technical support comprising formal qualifications, continuing education, and mandatory training through instructor-led and self-guided formats for customers across various industries, such as financial services, accountancy, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.