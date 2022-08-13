Woodcoin (LOG) Market Cap Hits $18.69 Million

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 44.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $18.69 million and $39,401.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00009517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,436.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,976.65 or 0.08089095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00180564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00261705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00679182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00589899 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005451 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

