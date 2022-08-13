Woodcoin Price Tops $4.06 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 75.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $32.63 million and approximately $57,379.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 103.5% higher against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00016537 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24,558.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,984.63 or 0.08081363 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00176624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00261710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00683328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.16 or 0.00582951 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005458 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

