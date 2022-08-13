Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $711.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 153,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 34,729 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $2,574,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 58.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

(Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.