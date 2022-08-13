Wownero (WOW) Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Wownero (WOW) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Wownero has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $4,426.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wownero has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,426.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wownero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.