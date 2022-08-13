Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $24,396.16 or 0.99875027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and $169.95 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00049251 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00027471 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 247,572 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

