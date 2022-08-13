Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.34.

Xebec Adsorption Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.22.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

