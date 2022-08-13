Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.92.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Stock Performance

Shares of TSE XBC opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.76 million and a PE ratio of -3.35. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$0.57 and a 52 week high of C$4.01.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption ( TSE:XBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.05 million. Analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.